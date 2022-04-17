Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $635,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.