Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $427.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $532.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $118.20 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $278.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $768,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

