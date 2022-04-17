Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THO. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of THO stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

