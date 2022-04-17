Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. Wedbush cut their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

