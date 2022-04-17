Maxim Group Trims Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Target Price to $12.00

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DLPN opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.