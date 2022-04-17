Maxim Group Trims Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Target Price to $12.00

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ DLPN opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.
Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.
Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.
