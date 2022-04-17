Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 35,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,019,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,118,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $253,800.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00.

PLYA stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after acquiring an additional 173,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 186,340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,776 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

