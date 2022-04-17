Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 161.01%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Focus by 25.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

