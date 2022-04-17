Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Performance Food Group reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,362,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

