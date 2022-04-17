Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.85. The company has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,929,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

