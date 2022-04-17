Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICE. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.20.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after acquiring an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after acquiring an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after acquiring an additional 586,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.