Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Cowen currently has $270.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.78.

HII opened at $222.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average of $195.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $45,880,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

