First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.29.

FRC stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.32. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

