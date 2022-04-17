Wells Fargo & Company Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $83.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DD. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.59.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,822,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,446 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.