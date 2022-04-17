The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $44.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.44.

NYSE DAL opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

