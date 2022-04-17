Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.86.

CTVA stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after buying an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

