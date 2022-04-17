James Barnhart Sells 20,374 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $43,396.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,101,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $412.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 1,377.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 71,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 40.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.
