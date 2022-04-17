James Barnhart Sells 20,374 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $43,396.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,101,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $412.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 1,377.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 71,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 40.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

