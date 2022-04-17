Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $12,440.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $12,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 422,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,276.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $14,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $15,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $16,360.00.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.07 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crexendo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

