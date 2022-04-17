Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$54,325.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.73, for a total value of C$54,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,001 shares in the company, valued at C$847,491.73.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$315,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$291,870.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$25,200.00.

Shares of MAG opened at C$22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$16.74 and a 12 month high of C$29.28.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.4300046 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.71.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

