Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 22,552 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $80,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $91,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $160,000.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE KMF opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.