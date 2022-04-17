Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

