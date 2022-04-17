Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $656,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252,494 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 96,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 90,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.