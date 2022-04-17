Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 252,494 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252,494 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

