6,491 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,491 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.