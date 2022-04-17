Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,491 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,416,000 after buying an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,656,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after buying an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,093,000 after buying an additional 256,289 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

