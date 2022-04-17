Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 179.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

