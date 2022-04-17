Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 179.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schneider National by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.26.

In other news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About Schneider National (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.