Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,744 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $170.79 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.57 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.41 and a 200-day moving average of $197.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

