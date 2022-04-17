Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,744 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 70.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $170.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

