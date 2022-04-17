Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in AMERCO by 1,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AMERCO by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $549.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $523.94 and a 1-year high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

