Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. FMR LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $549.32 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $523.94 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.25.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

