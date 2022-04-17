Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $676,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,850,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after buying an additional 484,951 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 45,997 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.