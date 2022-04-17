Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116,283 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $5,340,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,685,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

