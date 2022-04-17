Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $698,000 in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.