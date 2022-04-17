Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $306.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $275.47 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.52.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.