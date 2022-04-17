Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $683,000 Position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 2.56% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EUM. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 137,814 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 84,830 shares during the last quarter.

EUM opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $15.02.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

