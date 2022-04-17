Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 15,147 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 293,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 66,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

