Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 34,581 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

