Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 12,186 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 732.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 942.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after acquiring an additional 533,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,731 shares of company stock worth $182,854. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C3.ai stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.30. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $76.85.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AI. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.