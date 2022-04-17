Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 12,186 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in C3.ai by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

C3.ai stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $76.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,731 shares of company stock worth $182,854. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

