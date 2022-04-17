ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAWZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth $568,000.

Shares of PAWZ stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $84.24.

