Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,551 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth $67,981,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $84.24.

