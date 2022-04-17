Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,053,000 after acquiring an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,362,000 after acquiring an additional 179,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $112.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

