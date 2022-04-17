Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.83) to £115 ($149.86) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,669.29.

AZN opened at $69.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

