Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 16,432 Shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 2.81% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 202,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 84,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 60.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 4,956.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 412,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the third quarter worth $1,384,000.

Shares of EFZ opened at $19.12 on Friday. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

