Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 84,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 407.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 19.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESBA opened at $8.71 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

