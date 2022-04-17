Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $324,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $129.98. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $109.94 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

