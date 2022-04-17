Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,385 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 981.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,763,000.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $71.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

