Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,422 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.