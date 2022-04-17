Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFZ. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the third quarter worth about $1,384,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 4,956.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 412,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 60.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 202,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 84,539 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short MSCI EAFE alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFZ opened at $19.12 on Friday. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.