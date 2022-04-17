Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $758,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

JBLU opened at $12.78 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

